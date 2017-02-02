* Tabcorp excludes Sun Bets losses from underlying results
* Sun Bets losses to continue in second half
* Tabcorp pursuing competition approvals for Tatts merger
(Recasts throughout, adds CFO comments and market reaction)
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, Feb 2 Australia's largest betting
company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, on Thursday revealed
steeper than expected losses at its British online betting
startup, casting doubt over a key plank of its growth strategy.
Alongside Tabcorp's A$6.2 billion ($4.73 billion) bid for
lotteries group Tatts Group, the Sun Bets startup is
key to Tabcorp's efforts to cut its exposure to Australian
betting as international rivals erode its market share.
But Tabcorp said in a filing to the stock exchange that Sun
Bets, its biggest venture outside Australia, had made a A$21.3
million loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
for the half ended Dec. 31.
That was 2.5 times worse than the loss forecast by Deutsche
Bank before the result, and contributed to a four percent fall
in Tabcorp's share price as investors reassessed its broader
growth strategy.
Tabcorp also warned it expected to report a further A$15
million EBITDA loss from Sun Bets in the second half.
"The 'one-off' spending may have further to run," APP
Securities private wealth adviser Matthew Felsman said, adding
that wagering growth also had disappointed the market.
Tabcorp reported a 5 percent rise in underlying net profit
to A$102.7 million for the half, which was below analyst
expectations because the Sun Bets losses were unexpectedly
categorised as one-off costs.
The Melbourne-based company also reported one-off costs
related to its Tatts bid and legal costs associated with a claim
it did not comply with money-laundering regulations.
Tatts shares fell 1 percent, reflecting the primarily scrip
nature of Tabcorp's offer.
FOREIGN FOOTHOLD
Sun Bets, launched in August and linked to News Corp's
top-selling The Sun newspaper, is meant give Tabcorp a
foothold in the A$7 billion annual British online gaming market.
News receives an undisclosed share of the Tabcorp revenues.
Tabcorp Chief Financial Officer Damien Johnston told
analysts the venture needed 1.5 percent of the British online
betting market to break even. But he did not say when that was
expected to occur, and Sun Bets' revenues were just A$1.5
million during the half.
Tabcorp has been focusing on growing its online offering
amid a reduction in trackside and retail betting in Australia,
as consumers switch to digital channels owned by Tabcorp as well
as foreign rivals like William Hill and Ladbrokes Coral
Group.
Tabcorp is buying Tatts to give it exposure to the more
stable earnings from lotteries as well as combining their
wagering businesses.
Tatts in December rejected a takeover from a consortium
including KKR and Macquarie Group. The group
has not ruled out making a new offer.
($1 = 1.3115 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)