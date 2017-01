SYDNEY, June 27 Shares in Tabcorp fell as much as 7.5 percent on Friday after the Australian gaming group lost a court fight for A$690 million in compensation from the state of Victoria.

The Victorian Supreme Court ruled it could not accept Tabcorp's claim for compensation after Victoria moved to liberalise the slot machine industry.

Shares in Tabcorp were down 6.1 percent to A$3.38 by 0014 GMT.

