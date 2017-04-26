Apr 26 (Reuters) Ichigo Office Reit Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Oct 31, 2017 Oct 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.46 7.33 Net 2.71 2.59 Div 1,930 yen 1,920 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8975.T