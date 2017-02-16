Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 (Reuters) Japan Excellent Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Dec 31, 2016 ended Jun 30, 2016 to Jun 30, 2017 to Dec 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 10.65 10.22 10.59 10.45 (+4.2 pct ) (-5.7 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) (-1.3 pct ) Net 3.41 3.11 3.42 3.33 (+9.4 pct ) (-8.0 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (-2.7 pct ) Div 2,609 yen 2,462 yen 2,620 yen 2,630 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8987.T
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.