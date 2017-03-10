Mar 10 (Reuters) Japan Logistics Fund Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2017 ended Jul 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.75 7.58 7.96 8.23 (+2.2 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (+2.7 pct ) (+3.4 pct ) Net 3.59 3.56 3.66 3.74 (+0.8 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) Div 4,081 yen 4,048 yen 4,160 yen 4,250 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8967.T