May 18 (Reuters)
Kenedix Retail Reat Corporation
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 6.43 6.37 7.66 7.68
(+0.9 pct ) (+15.0 pct ) (+19.1 pct ) (+0.3 pct )
Net 2.55 2.52 3.07 3.09
(+1.4 pct ) (+3.7 pct ) (+20.1 pct ) (+0.6 pct )
Div 6,044 yen 5,888 yen 6,040 yen 6,076 yen
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3453.T