May 18 (Reuters) Kenedix Retail Reat Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.43 6.37 7.66 7.68 (+0.9 pct ) (+15.0 pct ) (+19.1 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) Net 2.55 2.52 3.07 3.09 (+1.4 pct ) (+3.7 pct ) (+20.1 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) Div 6,044 yen 5,888 yen 6,040 yen 6,076 yen