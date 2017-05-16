May 16 (Reuters) Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Sep 30, 2017 Sep 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 11.58 8.85 Net 6.96 4.61 Div 4,900 yen 3,600 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8961.T