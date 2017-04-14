Apr 14 (Reuters) Nippon Prologis Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to May 31, 2017 May 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 21.23 16.56 Net 8.48 6.89 Div 4,451 yen 3,612 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3283.T