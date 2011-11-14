Nov 14 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Alamanda unload Seeds n/a Kiran Africa unload Chemicals n/a Pertiwi unload Chemicals Golden Ambrosia unload Cement n/a Alexi-I load Rice n/a Safina-2 load Containers n/a Maersk Utah load/unload Containers n/a Izumo load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 96,869 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.

Cargo handling in tonnes

Monday Previous Export cargo 9,675 n/a Import cargo 87,194 n/a In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive.