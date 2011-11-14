MEDIA-Indian govt unlikely to allow foreign investors to participate in Air India divestment process - Business Line
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Nov 14 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Alamanda unload Seeds n/a Kiran Africa unload Chemicals n/a Pertiwi unload Chemicals Golden Ambrosia unload Cement n/a Alexi-I load Rice n/a Safina-2 load Containers n/a Maersk Utah load/unload Containers n/a Izumo load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 96,869 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous Export cargo 9,675 n/a Import cargo 87,194 n/a In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive.
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------