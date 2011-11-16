Nov 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Fair Spirit unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Alama unload Chemicals n/a G.Embrosia unload Rice n/a Safina load Cement a/a Alexi load Containers n/a Abdul Aziz load/unload Containers n/a Deira load/unload Containers n/a M.Kalamata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 78,805 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 59,373 tonnes previous 24 hours.

Cargo handling in tonnes

Wednesday Previous Export cargo 22,427 8,822 Import cargo 56,378 50,551 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive.