Nov 16 Following is the berthing schedule
of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Fair Spirit unload
Palm oil n/a Bunga Alama unload
Chemicals n/a G.Embrosia unload
Rice n/a Safina load
Cement a/a Alexi load
Containers n/a Abdul Aziz load/unload
Containers n/a Deira load/unload
Containers n/a M.Kalamata load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 78,805 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 59,373 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 22,427 8,822
Import cargo 56,378 50,551
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed
while in the next 24 hours, one ship expected to sail and seven
ships are expected to arrive.