Nov 17 Following is the berthing schedule
of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Karaci unload
Palm oil n/a Grace unload
Canola Seeds n/a Iron Kalypso unload
Rice n/a Safina-2 load
Cement n/a Alexi-1 load
Containers n/a Abdul Aziz load/unload
Containers n/a Sanfrancisco load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 87,026 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 78,805 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 16,503 22,427
Import cargo 70,523 56,378
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed
while in the next 24 hours, eight ships are expected to arrive.