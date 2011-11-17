Nov 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karaci unload Palm oil n/a Grace unload Canola Seeds n/a Iron Kalypso unload Rice n/a Safina-2 load Cement n/a Alexi-1 load Containers n/a Abdul Aziz load/unload Containers n/a Sanfrancisco load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 87,026 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 78,805 tonnes previous 24 hours.

Cargo handling in tonnes

Thursday Previous Export cargo 16,503 22,427 Import cargo 70,523 56,378 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed while in the next 24 hours, eight ships are expected to arrive.