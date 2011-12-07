Dec 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a SC Haikou unload Rice n/a Ionian Sea load Cement n/a Sisher-K load Containers n/a Al-Sabahia load/unload Containers n/a M.Kingston load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 33,904 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 12,121 n/a Import cargo 21,783 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)