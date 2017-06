Dec 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Wing unload Project Cargo n/a Frauke unload Rice n/a Ionian Sea load Cement n/a Fisher-K load Containers n/a Strauss load/unload Containers n/a Henry load/unload Containers n/a Jade load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 50,445 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 33,904 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 25,955 12,121 Import cargo 24,490 21,783 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)