Dec 9 Following is the berthing schedule
of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
LPG n/a Gas Elixir unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Rose unload
Project Cargo n/a Frauke unload
Rice n/a Ionian Sea load
Cement n/a Fisher-K load
Containers n/a N.Maersk load/unload
Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload
Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 60,357 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 50,445 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 14,194 25,955
Import cargo 46,163 24,490
In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed
while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and
nine ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)