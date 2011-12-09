Dec 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload LPG n/a Gas Elixir unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Rose unload Project Cargo n/a Frauke unload Rice n/a Ionian Sea load Cement n/a Fisher-K load Containers n/a N.Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 60,357 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 50,445 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 14,194 25,955 Import cargo 46,163 24,490 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and nine ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)