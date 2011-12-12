Dec 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Sanko Neptune unload Palm oil n/a Al-Buhaira unload Chemicals n/a G.Ambrosia unload Rice n/a Ionian Sea load Cement n/a Fisher-K load Containers n/a M.Kentucky load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,859 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 7,938 n/a Import cargo 72,921 n/a In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)