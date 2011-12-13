KARACHI, Dec 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemicals n/a Enrico Ievoli unload Chemicals n/a G.Ambrosia unload Palm oil n/a Dalian unload Furnace oil a Al-Buhaira unload Rice n/a Ionian Sea load Cement n/a Fisher-K load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 37,552 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 80,859 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 8,829 7,938 Import cargo 28,723 72,921 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)