KARACHI, Dec 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Kltion unload Palm oil n/a SC Stealth unload Chemical n/a Synnove Knutsen unload Canola Seeds n/a Paiute unload Rice n/a Afamia load Containers n/a Mara Atlantcum load/unload Containers n/a Wanger load/unload Containers n/a Nora Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 112,492 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 122,222 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 38,654 7,566 Import cargo 73,838 114,623 In the past 24 hours, eight ships arrived and three ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)