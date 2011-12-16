KARACHI, Dec 16 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Kltion unload
Palm oil n/a SC Stealth unload
Chemical n/a Synnove Knutsen unload
Canola Seeds n/a Paiute unload
Rice n/a Afamia load
Containers n/a Mara Atlantcum load/unload
Containers n/a Wanger load/unload
Containers n/a Nora Maersk load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 112,492 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 122,222 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 38,654 7,566
Import cargo 73,838 114,623
In the past 24 hours, eight ships arrived and three ships sailed
while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and
four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)