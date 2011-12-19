KARACHI, Dec 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a Chem Pegasus unload Canola Seeds n/a Paiute unload Rice n/a Afamia load Chemical n/a Bow Jubail unload Containers n/a M.Missouri load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 83,194 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 15,998 n/a Import cargo 67,196 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)