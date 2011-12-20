KARACHI, Dec 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Quetta unload Palm oil n/a L.Platinum unload Chemical n/a Bow Jubail unload Canola Seeds n/a Paiute unload Rice n/a Afamia load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 58,611 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 83,194 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 3,252 15,998 Import cargo 55,359 67,196 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)