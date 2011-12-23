KARACHI, Dec 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Estia unload Canola Seeds n/a Voga Enterprise unload Containers n/a Alaed load/unload Containers n/a Nele Maersk load/unload Containers n/a NKK Kai load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Nagmi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 98,000 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 75,621 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 40,080 16,604 Import cargo 57,920 59,017 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)