KARACHI, Dec 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Chemroute Sky unload Seeds n/a Voge Enterprise unload Chemical n/a G.Embrosia unload Project Cargo n/a Pangani unload Containers n/a Hanjin Malta load/unload Containers n/a M.Kalamata load/unload Containers n/a Asphalt Merch load/unload Containers n/a Natalia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 78,269 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 83,297 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 32,403 6,784 Import cargo 45,866 76,513 In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and two ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)