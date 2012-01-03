KARACHI, Jan 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Canola Seeds n/a Perla Bulker unload Chemical n/a James Park unload Cement n/a Al-Noor load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 17,194 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 22,961 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 776 7,350 Import cargo 16,418 15,611 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)