KARACHI, Jan 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Fair Spirit unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Melati unload Chemical n/a Rio Gracia unload Cement n/a Al-Nour B unload Containers n/a Asir load/unload Containers n/a Mozart load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 118,051 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 89,288 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 53,219 12,480 Import cargo 64,832 76,808 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)