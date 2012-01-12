KARACHI, Jan 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemical n/a Golden Ambrosai unload Chemical n/a Purwati unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Melati unload Containers n/a Al-Nour-B load/unload Containers n/a San Francisco load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 28,919 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 118,051 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 10,999 53,219 Import cargo 17,920 64,832 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)