KARACHI, Jan 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Coal n/a Ocean Eagle unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Lily unload Chemical n/a Patriotic unload Cement n/a Al-Nour-B unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Puget load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 108,116 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 28,919 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 43,761 10,999 Import cargo 64,355 17,920 In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and three ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)