KARACHI, Jan 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Estia unload Palm oil n/a Chem Route Sun unload Coal n/a Ocean Eagle unload Rice n/a Paloma load Cement n/a Hiba Al-Nour load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 48,567 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 61,122 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 1,887 10,108 Import cargo 46,680 51,014 In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and one ship sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)