KARACHI, Jan 18 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Estia unload
Edible oil n/a Chem Route unload
LPG n/a Gas Elixir unload
Rice n/a Paloma load
Containers n/a Deira load/unload
Containers n/a M.Kingston load/unload
Containers n/a Anafi load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 70,571 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 48,567 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 29,074 1,887
Import cargo 41,497 46,680
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed
while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)