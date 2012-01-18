KARACHI, Jan 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Estia unload Edible oil n/a Chem Route unload LPG n/a Gas Elixir unload Rice n/a Paloma load Containers n/a Deira load/unload Containers n/a M.Kingston load/unload Containers n/a Anafi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 70,571 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 48,567 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 29,074 1,887 Import cargo 41,497 46,680 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)