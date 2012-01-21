KARACHI, Jan 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Angsana unload Canola Seeds n/a Ataman unload Rice n/a Paloma load Cement n/a Leopard-B load Containers n/a Safmarine Nagami load/unload Containers n/a Jade load/unload Containers n/a Pacific Friend load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 86,622 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday compared to 94,934 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Saturday Previous Export cargo 11,769 39,881 Import cargo 74,853 55,053 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)