Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and
unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Chemicals n/a Nargas Sono unload
Palm oil n/a Angel No II unload
Seeds n/a Iron Kalypso unload
Rice n/a Safina-2 load
Rice n/a F.Naree load
Containers n/a Ikan Tambak load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 15,973 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 71,395 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo n/a 28,133
Import cargo 15,973 43,262
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed
while in the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive.