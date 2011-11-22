Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemicals n/a Nargas Sono unload Palm oil n/a Angel No II unload Seeds n/a Iron Kalypso unload Rice n/a Safina-2 load Rice n/a F.Naree load Containers n/a Ikan Tambak load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 15,973 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 71,395 tonnes previous 24 hours.

Cargo handling in tonnes

Tuesday Previous Export cargo n/a 28,133 Import cargo 15,973 43,262 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed while in the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive.