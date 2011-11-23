Nov 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Angel No II unload Sunflower Seeds n/a Iron Kalypso unload Rice n/a Safina-2 load Rice n/a Fanthida Naree load Containerst n/a Ikan Tambak load/unload Containers n/a Al-Exander load/unload Containers n/a Sea Land W load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,143 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 15,973 tonnes previous 24 hours.

Cargo handling in tonnes

Wednesday Previous Export cargo 29,125 n/a Import cargo 24,018 15,973 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed while in the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to sail eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)