Nov 30 Following is the berthing schedule
of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Guana Raba unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Hope unload
Canola Seeds n/a Zeynep-K unload
Chemicals n/a Battery Park unload
Containers n/a Fisher-K load/unload
Containers n/a Al-Farahidi load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 92,478 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 70,867 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 18,091 7,333
Import cargo 74,387 83,534
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and theee ships sailed
while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and
three ships are expected to arrive.
