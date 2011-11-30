Nov 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Guana Raba unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Hope unload Canola Seeds n/a Zeynep-K unload Chemicals n/a Battery Park unload Containers n/a Fisher-K load/unload Containers n/a Al-Farahidi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 92,478 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 70,867 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 18,091 7,333 Import cargo 74,387 83,534 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and theee ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)