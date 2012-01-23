KARACHI, Jan 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Akaki unload Canola Seeds n/a Ataman unload Rice n/a Paloma load Cement n/a Leopard-B load Containers n/a Clara load/unload Containers n/a Lily load/unload Containers n/a M.Georgia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 88,383 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 34,013 n/a Import cargo 54,370 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)