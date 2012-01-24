KARACHI, Jan 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor unload LPG n/a Rlo Gracle unload Canola Seeds n/a Ataman unload Rice n/a Paloma load Cement n/a Leopard-B load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 34,356 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 88,383 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 6,284 34,013 Import cargo 28,072 54,370 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)