KARACHI, Jan 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Fair Spirit unload LPG n/a Long Champ unload Chemical n/a Shanghai unload Rice n/a Paloma load Containers n/a Slagon Express load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine load/unload Containers n/a Nora Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 76,058 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 81,476 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 24,165 26,829 Import cargo 51,893 54,647 In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and two ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to sail and two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)