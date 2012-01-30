KARACHI, Jan 30 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Leader unload
Palm oil n/a Anjasmoro unload
Chemical n/a G.Ambrosia unload
Containers n/a Clara load/unload
Containers n/a M.Kentucky load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 59,980 tonnes of cargo
during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 26,544 n/a
Import cargo 33,436 n/a
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed
while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and one
ship is expected to arrive.
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)