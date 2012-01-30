KARACHI, Jan 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Leader unload Palm oil n/a Anjasmoro unload Chemical n/a G.Ambrosia unload Containers n/a Clara load/unload Containers n/a M.Kentucky load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 59,980 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 26,544 n/a Import cargo 33,436 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)