KARACHI, Feb 3 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Haya unload
Rice n/a Al-Barella load
Containers n/a Maersk Ngami load/unload
Containers n/a Nele Maersk load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 59,952 tonnes of cargo
during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared
to 30,915 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 22,521 15,212
Import cargo 37,431 15,703
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed
while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and
five ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)