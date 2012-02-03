KARACHI, Feb 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Haya unload Rice n/a Al-Barella load Containers n/a Maersk Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Nele Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 59,952 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 30,915 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 22,521 15,212 Import cargo 37,431 15,703 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)