KARACHI, Feb 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Canola Seeds n/a Coronado unload Rice n/a Al-Barella load Cement n/a Florida-II load Containers n/a Wagner load/unload Containers n/a Margluerite load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 50,825 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 71,278 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 23,859 28,476 Import cargo 26,966 42,802 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)