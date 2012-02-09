KARACHI, Feb 9 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Canola Seeds n/a Coronado unload
Rice n/a Al-Barella load
Cement n/a Florida-II load
Containers n/a Wagner load/unload
Containers n/a Margluerite load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 50,825 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 71,278 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 23,859 28,476
Import cargo 26,966 42,802
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed
while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and two
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)