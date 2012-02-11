KARACHI, Feb 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Fair Spirit unload Palm oil n/a Ginga Falcon unload Canola Seeds n/a Coronado unload Cement n/a Atlanticum load Containers n/a Falcon-II load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 38,704 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday compared to 75,998 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Saturday Previous Export cargo 5,152 32,727 Import cargo 33,552 43,271 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)