KARACHI, Feb 11 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Fair Spirit unload
Palm oil n/a Ginga Falcon unload
Canola Seeds n/a Coronado unload
Cement n/a Atlanticum load
Containers n/a Falcon-II load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 38,704 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday
compared to 75,998 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Saturday Previous
Export cargo 5,152 32,727
Import cargo 33,552 43,271
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed
while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
