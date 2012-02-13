BRIEF-Apollo Tyres seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Onkar S. Kanwar as MD
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Onkar S. Kanwar as managing director
KARACHI, Feb 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Fair Spirit unload Chemical n/a Capriole unload Urea n/a STX Daisy unload Cement n/a Florida unload Containers n/a Wisconsin load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 54,484 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 10,735 n/a Import cargo 43,749 n/a In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 12 Spot iron ore and steel prices rose on Monday, clawing back some of the ground lost in recent weeks amid renewed hopes about stronger demand for metal even as worries persisted about a growing glut of iron ore in the world's top buyer.