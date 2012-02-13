KARACHI, Feb 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Fair Spirit unload Chemical n/a Capriole unload Urea n/a STX Daisy unload Cement n/a Florida unload Containers n/a Wisconsin load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 54,484 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 10,735 n/a Import cargo 43,749 n/a In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)