KARACHI, Feb 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Urea n/a STX Daisy unload Chemical n/a G.Ambrosia unload Cement n/a Florida-II load Containers n/a Al-Noof load/unload Containers n/a Sea Land W load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,201 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 32,401 n/a Import cargo 42,800 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)