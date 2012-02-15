Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
KARACHI, Feb 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Urea n/a STX Daisy unload Chemical n/a G.Ambrosia unload Cement n/a Florida-II load Containers n/a Al-Noof load/unload Containers n/a Sea Land W load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,201 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 32,401 n/a Import cargo 42,800 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0