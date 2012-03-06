KARACHI, March 6 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Athina-M unload
Palm oil n/a Harbour Clear unload
Seeds n/a Maganari unload
Containers n/a Jenney load/unload
Containers n/a M.Carolina load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 95,124 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 57,750 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes:
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 24,453 16,611
Import cargo 70,671 41,139
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and
two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)