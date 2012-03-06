KARACHI, March 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Athina-M unload Palm oil n/a Harbour Clear unload Seeds n/a Maganari unload Containers n/a Jenney load/unload Containers n/a M.Carolina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 95,124 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 57,750 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes: Tuesday Previous Export cargo 24,453 16,611 Import cargo 70,671 41,139 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)