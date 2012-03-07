KARACHI, March 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a Harbour Clear unload Seeds n/a Maganari unload Containers n/a M.Kingston load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 55,125 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 95,124 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 14,595 24,453 Import cargo 40,530 70,671 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed while in the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)