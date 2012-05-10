KARACHI, May 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Millennium unload Fertilizer n/a Arailah-I unload Chemical n/a Bum Chin unload Wheat n/a Indian Fortune load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 22,135 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 71,325 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 2,980 24,908 Import cargo 19,155 46,417 In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and one ship sailed while in the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)