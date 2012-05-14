KARACHI, May 14 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Fertilizer n/a Arailah-I unload Wheat n/a Indian Fortune load Containers n/a San Francisco load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 17,113 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 4,796 n/a Import cargo 12,317 n/a In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and one ship sailed while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)