KARACHI, May 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload Chemicals n/a Norgas Napa unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Wheat n/a Luiland Wisdom load Containers n/a Mammonia Husum load/unload Containers n/a Rossini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 73,885 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 94,179 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 20,517 19,342 Import cargo 53,368 74,837 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships sailed, while in the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)