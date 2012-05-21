KARACHI, May 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Turkey unload Wheat n/a Luilang Wisdom load Containers n/a Maersk Wisconsin load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,817 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 13,993 n/a Import cargo 39,824 n/a In the past 24 hours one ship arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)