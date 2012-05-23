KARACHI, May 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Athina-M unload Palm oil n/a Donga Calypso unload Coal n/a Evar Shining unload Wheat n/a Luilang Wisdom load Containers n/a S.L.Washington load/unload Containers n/a San Diego load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 103,961 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 86,008 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 23,271 17,826 Import cargo 80,690 68,182 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed while in the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)