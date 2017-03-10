Mar 10 (Reuters) Samty Residential Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jan 31, 2017 Jan 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.81 1.79 Net 605 mln 581 mln Div 2,138 yen 2,056 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3459.T