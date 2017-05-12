May 12 (Reuters)
Sekisui House Si Residential Investment Corporation
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 6.92 6.69 6.90 6.94
(+3.4 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) (+0.6 pct )
Net 2.50 2.19 2.43 2.45
(+14.1 pct ) (-0.8 pct ) (-2.8 pct ) (+0.9 pct )
Div 2,234 yen 2,145 yen 2,200 yen 2,220 yen
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8973.T