Apr 14 (Reuters) Sia Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Aug 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 3.35 2.97 3.45 3.42 (+12.9 pct ) (-1.7 pct ) (+3.1 pct ) (-1.0 pct ) Net 1.10 867 mln 1.10 1.15 (+26.9 pct ) (-4.2 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) (+4.6 pct ) Div 11,626 yen 11,549 yen 5,820 yen 6,090 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3290.T